Man Surrenders To Authorities In Connection To Taft Shooting

Sunday, May 29th 2022, 9:15 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

A man authorities say is connected to the deadly Taft shooting that left a 39-year-old woman dead and seven others injured has surrendered and is in custody Sunday afternoon.

Skylar Dewayne Bucker, 26, surrendered to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), according to the Muskogee County District Attorney.

Related Story: Gov. Stitt Reacts To Deadly Shooting In Taft

The shooting occurred at a Memorial Day Festival at the Old City Square in Taft, Oklahoma, where witnesses said an argument led to gunfire and at least 40 shots fired around midnight on Sunday.

The OSBI confirmed a 39-year-old woman died, and clarified that only one minor was injured, along with six other adults. Everyone injured was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities said all injuries are non-life-threatening.

The parade and remainder of the festival are canceled, according to former mayor Leila Foley-Davis.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Stay tuned for updates to this developing story.

﻿