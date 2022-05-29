×
Watch Live: News On 6 At 9
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Breaking News: Man Surrenders To Authorities In Connection To Taft Shooting
×
Breaking News: Grand River Police Searching Grand Lake For Missing Boater
×
Breaking News: Gov. Stitt Reacts To Deadly Shooting In Taft
Medical Minute: Air Pollutants, COVID-19 Vaccines, & Omicron Variant
Join the conversation (
)
Sunday, May 29th 2022, 12:59 pm
By:
News On 6
Medical Minute: Air Pollutants, COVID-19 Vaccines, & Omicron Variant
News On 6's LeAnne Taylor discusses several health topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical Minute: Air Pollutants, COVID-19 Vaccines, & Omicron Variant
News On 6
News On 6's LeAnne Taylor discusses several health topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical Minute: Air Pollutants, COVID-19 Vaccines, & Omicron Variant
News On 6
News On 6's LeAnne Taylor discusses several health topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctor On Call: Baby Formula Shortage
News On 6
The doctor is in and on Wednesday, pediatrician Dr. Robert Wittrock from Ascension Saint John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine joined the show to talk about the nationwide baby formula shortage.
Doctor On Call: Baby Formula Shortage
News On 6
The doctor is in and on Wednesday, pediatrician Dr. Robert Wittrock from Ascension Saint John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine joined the show to talk about the nationwide baby formula shortage.
Medical Minute: Research Shows Spirituality May Help With Heart Failure Patients
CBS News
Spirituality has been shown to benefit both physical and mental health. New research now says being spiritual may also help heart failure patients.
Medical Minute: Research Shows Spirituality May Help With Heart Failure Patients
CBS News
Spirituality has been shown to benefit both physical and mental health. New research now says being spiritual may also help heart failure patients.
Medical Minute: Ways To Help Alleviate Migraine Symptoms
News On 6
Imagine having a migraine 15 days a month. That's the reality for 4 million Americans.
Medical Minute: Ways To Help Alleviate Migraine Symptoms
News On 6
Imagine having a migraine 15 days a month. That's the reality for 4 million Americans.
Medical Minute: Air Pollutants, COVID-19 Vaccines, & Omicron Variant
News On 6
News On 6's LeAnne Taylor discusses several health topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctor On Call: Baby Formula Shortage
News On 6
The doctor is in and on Wednesday, pediatrician Dr. Robert Wittrock from Ascension Saint John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine joined the show to talk about the nationwide baby formula shortage.
Medical Minute: Research Shows Spirituality May Help With Heart Failure Patients
CBS News
Spirituality has been shown to benefit both physical and mental health. New research now says being spiritual may also help heart failure patients.
Medical Minute: Ways To Help Alleviate Migraine Symptoms
News On 6
Imagine having a migraine 15 days a month. That's the reality for 4 million Americans.
Medical Minute: Surprising Ways You Are Damaging Your Teeth
News On 6
You may be doing everything to keep your teeth healthy, like brushing, flossing and going to the dentist twice a year. But there are some habits you have, that may be reversing all that care.
Top Headlines
Man Surrenders To Authorities In Connection To Taft Shooting
News On 6
A man authorities say is connected to the deadly Taft shooting that left a 39-year-old woman dead and seven others injured has surrendered and is in custody Sunday afternoon.
OU Baseball Wins Big 12 Championship Over Texas
News 9
The Sooners Baseball team claimed the Big 12 Championship with a 8-1 win over rival Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington Sunday evening.
ODOT: Deadly Crash Closes Westbound I-40 Near Muldrow
News On 6
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said a deadly crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-40 near Muldrow in Sequoyah County Sunday evening.
Justice Dept. To Review Law Enforcement Response To Uvalde Mass Shooting
CBS News
The Justice Department announced Sunday that it will conduct a critical incident review of the response by law enforcement to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Bidens Lay Flowers At Memorial, Attend Mass In Uvalde
CBS News
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday visited Robb Elementary School, the site of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last week that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults.
5 Dead After 2 Boats Collide In Georgia
CBS News
Authorities said Sunday they had recovered the bodies of three people missing after two boats collided a day earlier in Georgia, bringing the death toll up to five. Four others were rescued Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
View More Stories