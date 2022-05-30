Silver Alert Issued For Missing 55-Year-Old Man

Monday, May 30th 2022, 6:09 am

By: Gabe Castillo

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department for a missing 55-year-old man.

According to troopers, Robert Kralovetz was last seen on Thursday, May 26 at around 7:30 p.m. in Pittsburg County.

Troopers say Kralovetz is bald with hazel eyes, stands 5'7" and weighs 167 lbs.

It is believed that Kralovetz is wearing blue-jean overalls and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 55-year-old Robert Kralovetz is asked to call 911.