Experts Stress Water Safety On Oklahoma Lakes & Rivers

Monday, May 30th 2022, 7:13 am

By: News On 6

With many people heading out to the lake for Memorial Day, experts are urging people to be safe and aware of their surroundings while out on the water.

Experts say when it comes to swimming in a natural environment like a lake or a river, there are different safety precautions you need to follow.

The Red Cross says people should always be cautious when entering any open water and always enter feet-first because you don’t always know how deep it will be.

It’s also important to watch out for currents and waves, that could injure you or cause you to drown.

Experts say people should also wear life jackets when swimming in a lake or on a boat. Any children swimming also should be watched closely.

Broken Arrow Aquatics Program Supervisor Don Sappington says since swimming in open water poses different challenges than in pools, it’s important to always have other people around you.

“Safety becomes even more important," said Sappington. "If you’re going in the water, always have a buddy with you, never swim alone, so that way if something does happen, you have a friend, or somebody else, who can notify others.”

Sappington also says it’s also important for people, especially kids, who are swimming in open water to take breaks to help prevent fatigue.







