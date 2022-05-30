Memorial Day Events Around Green Country

Monday, May 30th 2022, 7:23 am

By: News On 6

Several events are taking place in Green Country on Monday to remember fallen service members who sacrificed their lives fighting for freedom.

White Rose Cemetery in Bartlesville has been hosting its memorial day ceremony since 1899. The ceremony is set to begin on Monday at 9 a.m. and local scout troops will place flags on each veteran's grave.

There is another ceremony scheduled to take place at Fort Gibson National Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Monday.

In Tulsa, Stutts House of Barbeque will be giving away free meals to veterans today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A field of empty boots, honoring fallen service members, is on display at Tulsa's Veteran's Park. The display is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.











