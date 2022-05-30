Windy, Warm Weather Remains

Monday, May 30th 2022, 8:31 am

Windy and warm weather remains on Monday before storm chances arrive Tuesday, including severe weather threats for part of northern OK and southern Kansas.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

A few spotty showers have developed to our west on Monday morning and could briefly impact the I-35 corridor region before quickly dissipating. Expect another windy and warm afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s with heat index values into the lower 90s. Strong south winds remain from 20 to 40 mph. A windy advisory will be in effect for part of the area through at least midday. A slow-moving cold front nears the state later tonight and provides the focus for thunderstorm chances Tuesday through the middle part of the week, including the possibility of strong to severe storms.

Southwest upper airflow will be present for the first half of the week before flattening later this week. A strong upper-level low will eject from the Rockies into the northern high plains today and produce a regional severe weather outbreak well north of our area, across the northern high plains into the upper Mississippi River Valley. A strong cold front enters central Kansas this afternoon nearing southeastern Kansas tonight before slowing some Tuesday morning across the state line region. But Tuesday evening the front is expected to move more southeast with additional storm chances near the vicinity of this boundary across northeastern OK and southern Kansas. The main threat will be large hail and damaging winds. Additional storm chances remain for the latter half of the week near the boundary. A few storms will be possible into the weekend as south winds and above normal temps return.

Thanks for reading the abbreviated version of the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

