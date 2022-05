Monday, May 30th 2022, 4:59 pm

By: News On 6

Tuesday, May 31 is the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

A mob burned down much of the Greenwood District in one of the most tragic events in Tulsa history.

Tulsa's Greenwood Rising museum hopes to shine a light on a story that went untold for years, while also highlighting the economic activity that thrived on what was called Black Wall Street.

The executive director of the museum, Phil Armstrong, joined us to talk more about the mission behind Greenwood Rising.