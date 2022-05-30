×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Monday Evening Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, May 30th 2022, 6:16 pm
By:
Stephen Nehrenz
Monday Evening Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Tuesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Monday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Monday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Mid-Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Monday.
Tuesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Monday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Monday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Mid-Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Monday.
Monday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your updated Monday forecast.
Monday Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Top Headlines
Group Of Oklahoma Veterans Gifted Free Trip To Washington DC
News On 6
A group of Oklahoma veterans got to take a trip to see the memorials in Washington DC. A nonprofit raised the money to send nearly 70 veterans and family members there for free.
Airlines Experience Shortage Of Pilots Ahead Of Busy Summer
News On 6
Airports expect to be busier this summer than they have been in years, and airlines will have to handle the load with a shortage of pilots.
Hundreds Visit Floral Haven Cemetery To Honor Fallen Soldiers, Remember Loved Ones
McKenzie Gladney
While people honor veterans on Memorial Day, it's also a time where many families honor all of their loved ones.
Families Pay Respects At Fort Gibson National Cemetery
News On 6
A Memorial Day ceremony was held on Monday at Eastern Oklahoma's only national cemetery. News On 6's Emory Bryan had more from Fort Gibson.
Field Set For NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional
OSU Athletics
The No. 7 national seed, Oklahoma State hosts Arkansas, Grand Canyon and Missouri State in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium from June 3-6.
Ceremony Honors Fallen Heroes At Memorial Park Cemetery
Matt Rahn
People gathered at Memorial Park Cemetery Monday to honor Oklahoma's Fallen Heroes. It's the first time the American Legion has put on the ceremony since 2018.
View More Stories