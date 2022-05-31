Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 3:11 am

By: News On 6

Links Mentioned On May 31, 2022

Voter Registration Deadline

Friday, June 3 is the last day to register to vote in the June 28th Primary Election. There are several seats on the ballot including the primary votes for Governor and both US Senate seats. To register fill out an application that's postmarked by 5 o'clock Friday evening. Applications can also be filled out online. Tulsa County Voter Registration

Tulsa Public Schools Meal-Sites & Service Times

Tulsa Public Schools will launch its annual Summer Cafe program on Wednesday, June 1. Summer Cafe provides nutritious meals free of charge to children ages 18 and under during the summer months. During the month of June, the district will provide “Grab-and-Go” breakfast and lunch meals at 20 sites and deliver “Mobile Meals” to approximately 21 bus sites throughout the city. In July and August, the district will provide on-site meals at Summer Café sites and continue “mobile meals”. Due to changes in federal regulations, all children will be required to eat their meals in-person at Summer Café sites and in-person at mobile meal bus stops during the scheduled stop time. More info can be found HERE.