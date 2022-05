Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 5:17 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Man On Suspicion Of DUI

Tulsa Police officers arrested a man suspected of driving under the influence and crashing into another car late on Monday night.

Officers say the driver of a Honda CRV crashed into the back of another car near 61st and Yale around 11:30 p.m.

Tulsa Police say nobody was hurt in the crash.

Police have not yet identified the individual involved.