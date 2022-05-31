Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 8:26 am

By: News On 6

Bookstore Cat In Ohio Retires After 14 Years Of Work

An Ohio bookstore is celebrating the retirement of a long-serving, four-legged employee.

Loganberry Books is saying goodbye to "Otis the Cat" who has worked at the store for 14 years.

Otis could be seen around the bookstore almost every day since he started back in 2008.

The bookstore even held a retirement party for him.

"He was quite persistent. And good-looking. Good on a ladder, very good with customers, knew his jurisdictions very well so I took him on," said store owner Harriett Logan.

Otis's little sister Alice will take over the position as bookstore cat.