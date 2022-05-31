Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Paul Pelosi, Arrested For Alleged Drunk Driving

Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 9:01 am

By: CBS News

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested for alleged drunk driving after a two-vehicle collision in their home state of California late Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol and court records.

CHP said Pelosi, 82, was driving a 2021 Porsche that was hit by 2014 Jeep as Pelosi's car tried to cross a state road in Napa County. Pelosi was booked into the Napa County Detention Center on two DUI-related counts.

He was released Sunday morning on $5,000 bail, court records show.

No one was hurt and the Jeep's driver wasn't arrested, CHP added

According to a statement from a representative for Pelosi, he was attending a dinner party at the home of friends in Oakville. He left that party at 10:15 p.m. to drive home, which the statement described as "a short distance away." Pelosi was alone in his car, the statement said.

Pelosi's representative said he was "fully cooperative" with authorities and that processing took until 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi told CBS News on Saturday, "the Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast."

Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island Saturday delivering the commencement address at Brown University.

News of Paul Pelosi's arrest was first reported by TMZ.