Purple Heart Of World War II Veteran Returned To Family

Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 8:47 am

By: News On 6

A Purple Heart belonging to a World War 2 soldier is back with his family after a lucky find.

Private First Class Gaylord Coil died in Normandy in 1944.

A family in Tinley Park, Illinois, about two hours from his hometown, found the Purple Heart while cleaning their attic.

The heart was given to his family at a Memorial Day service.

"It's beyond words. I am just like thrilled to pieces. It's one of the best days of my life," said Cathy Kirksey.

How the Purple Heart ended up there is still a mystery.