Purple Heart Of World War II Veteran Returned To Family

A Purple Heart belonging to a World War 2 soldier is back with his family after a lucky find.
Private First Class Gaylord Coil died in Normandy in 1944.
A family in Tinley Park, Illinois, about two hours from his hometown, found the Purple Heart while cleaning their attic.
The heart was given to his family at a Memorial Day service.
"It's beyond words. I am just like thrilled to pieces. It's one of the best days of my life," said Cathy Kirksey.
How the Purple Heart ended up there is still a mystery.