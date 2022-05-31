Two Women Missing After Group Goes Over Virginia Dam

Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 10:07 am

By: CBS News

Two women are missing after a group of people in rafts and on paddleboards went over the Bosher Dam on the James River.

CBS Richmond affiliate WTVR reports that a dozen people were involved in the accident Monday afternoon.

WAVY-TV said the dam has a 12-foot drop.

River levels are above nine feet right now due to recent rains, WTVR points out, adding that people aren't supposed to be on the river without a permit due to the high water level.

Images of the search show the river seemingly placid above the dam but roiling below, with some of the group's paddleboards and inflatable rafts caught in the currents below the rush of water.

Sources told WTVR the group tried to get back to shore at one point but the current was too strong.

One of the people in the group managed to reach a nearby house for help.

Richmond Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Segal said kayakers in the area helped rescue nine more. But Segal said two women, believed to be in their 20s, were unaccounted for despite a very thorough search.

They planned to keep looking Tuesday. Segal said "we're very hopeful."

Local resident Finn Gardner told WWBT that someone banged on his window saying that their group went over the dam.

"So, we ran out there, and we were trying to help get people out of the water and make sure that everyone was accounted for. ... Unfortunately, we couldn't find two of them," Gardner said. "I'm hoping that they're in someone's house somewhere trying to find a way to contact their group. You got to hope for the best."