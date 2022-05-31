Rogers State Softball Wins 2022 Division II Softball Championship

Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 2:16 pm

By: News On 6

The Rogers State University softball team is now the National Champs for the first time in school history. Family, friends, and students are gathered on campus to cheer on the Hillcats from home. RSU defeated California State University, Dominguez Hills 6-1

News On 6's Matt Rahn will have more at 5 from Claremore.

Previous Stories

Rogers State Wins 1st Game Of College Softball World Series

Rogers State Softball Advances To NCAA D-II Softball World Series

The Call Up: Oklahoma Sooners, OK State Cowboys, Rogers State Dominating In Softball



