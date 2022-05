Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 12:50 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa area emergency managers are keeping a close eye on the Arkansas River and Keystone Lake this week as more rain is in the forecast.

They don't expect widespread flooding, but said Tulsa could still have some issues.

News On 6's Mallory Thomas was live at the Keystone Dam at noon with a look at the gates.