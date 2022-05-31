Cooking Corner: Grilled Summer Sweet Corn & Corn Salad

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's joined the show Tuesday at noon and shared his recipe for Grilled Sweet Corn and Salad.
Grilled Summer Sweet Corn and Corn Salad
Ingredients:
12 Ears of Sweet Corn
1 stick Salted Butter
1 Cup of Mayonnaise
1 medium red onion chopped
1 Green Bell Pepper chopped
2 cups grated cheddar cheese
Small bag of Frito chips coarsely crushed
1 tablespoon dill weed
Directions:
- Fire up your Oklahoma Joe Grill/Smoker as per the instructions in the manual.
- Make sure to build the fire next to one side of the grill, or in the Firebox so that you cook with indirect heat.
- Soak the ears of corn in water for 5 minutes
- Once charcoal is ready to cook on, add a few wood chunks to the fire to cook at 325 degrees
- Place ears of corn on the grates near the firebox.
- Turn the ears of corn every few minutes
- Continue to smoke the ears for approximately 20 minutes until the silk is easy to slide off the corn
- Remove from cooker
- Peel the husk and silk back from the corn, use the husk as a handle, roll on butter, salt, and pepper to taste and enjoy.
- Now take 5 of the ears and cut the corn off the cob
- In a bowl mix the corn, mayonnaise, red onion, green bell pepper, cheese, dill weed.
- Just before serving mix in the Frito Chips.
These are the perfect sides to go with your favorite Oklahoma Joe’s BBQ meats.
Total cooking time: 30 minutes
Recommended wood(s): Pecan, Hickory, or Oak
Serves 6-8 © 2022 Joe Davidson