Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 5:06 pm

Mother Outraged After Boys Take Picture Of Her Son In Bathroom Stall At School

A mother is outraged after some boys took a picture of her autistic son while he was in a stall using the bathroom at school, then shared the picture on social media.

She thinks it's only fair for her to know what happened to the boys, but the school said it can't tell her because of confidentiality.

LaVonda Fletcher said her 13-year-old son was in a stall, using the bathroom when some boys at school reached over the stall and took his picture.

"He saw no faces, he only saw hands and heard voices, the thing is for me, they know him, but he doesn't know them," she said.

She said the picture was then shared on Instagram.

The Union School District said the incident did happen and two boys are responsible.

The district said because of confidentiality laws, they cannot share the students names or their punishment, but the district said serious actions were taken.

"His identity has been stolen, broken, everybody in this world possibly knows what my kid looks like, cause he's on the toilet," she said.

LaVonda said it's not right that she can't know the consequences since this happened to her son.

She said her son is a great kid, who doesn't bother anyone and didn't deserve this.

"I'm torn as a parent, and at the end of the day, I'm not going to stop until I get something done, because for me as a parent, if I don't do something, why am I a parent," she said.

She said this has been hard for her family, and she just wants answers.

"Things like this are not funny, they're not jokeable, you tear up a persons spirit, you never know what a person is going through, you never know what a persons story is, period," she said.

She said she did file a police report with Broken Arrow Police.

Police said the incident is under investigation, but cannot give additional details since minors are involved.