Tuesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 6:33 pm
By:
Travis Meyer
Tuesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Top Headlines
Company Says SCOTUS Tribal Jurisdiction Ruling Affects Running Background Checks
Ashlyn Brothers
A company based out of Broken Arrow that does background checks said it’s running into roadblocks because of the US Supreme Court's ruling on tribal jurisdiction.
Greenwood Community Holds Candlelight Vigil For 101st Anniversary Of Race Massacre
News On 6
Tuesday, May 31 marks 101 years since the beginning of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
ORU Prepared To Play Against Texas A&M At NCAA Regional
Daniel Hawk
ORU is back in the NCAA regionals for the first time since 2018.
Adjustment Board Denies Request For Facility To House Unaccompanied Minors In Tulsa County
Grant Stephens
A plan to house children in Green Country who illegally crossed the US border is no longer happening. Cherokee Nation Businesses wanted to use a building at the Cherokee Industrial Park near Owasso to house up to 4,000 children.
Author Of Nation’s Strictest Abortion Ban Answers Questions About The Law, IVF
Brittany Toolis
State representative Wendi Stearman, the new law's author, answered questions on how those fertility treatments would work in conjunction with the law in addition to where they could clash and how the law will be enforced.
Semi Rollover Causing Delays Along Turner Turnpike
News On 6
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said one lane of the westbound Turner Turnpike is now open, but the other lane remains closed.
View More Stories