Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 10:08 pm

By: News On 6

Greenwood Community Holds Candlelight Vigil For 101st Anniversary Of Race Massacre

Tuesday, May 31 marks 101 years since the beginning of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Greenwood Community is marking the horrible events that happened more than a century ago with a candlelight vigil.

News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us live from Greenwood Rising.