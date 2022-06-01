National Pilot Shortage Leads To Memorial Day Weekend Cancellations

Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 3:27 am

By: CBS News

Many people found themselves stranded at airports across the U.S. over the long Memorial Day weekend as airlines were forced to cancel thousands of flights. Several factors were to blame, including a nationwide pilot shortage.

"This is a national issue, it's affecting the whole domestic aviation industry," Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said.

The certification process to become a pilot can cost well above $100,000. In addition, data from the Regional Airline Association shows that the past two years saw a steep dip in pilot graduations as flight schools were closed and airlines stopped hiring.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 14,000 pilot openings are projected for each year over the next decade.

Rural parts of the country are suffering the most as airlines cut routes to smaller markets.

Airlines are getting creative to get pilots trained for the flight deck — United and Alaska have created their own flight schools and Delta got rid of its four-year degree requirement, being one of the last among airlines to do so.

"We will need roughly 1,000 or so [pilots] this year," said Southwest CEO Bob Jordan.

The pandemic exacerbated the issue, with older pilots accepting COVID-era buyouts. Southwest struggled last year when weather put pilots out of place.

It didn't have staff to cover, causing mass cancellations.

"The number one priority this year, it's really basic. It is to get staffed," Jordan said.

Some potential solutions to finding pilots that are gaining attention are to raise the mandatory retirement age by two years or reduce the flight hour requirement. Pilot unions are against these initiatives.

