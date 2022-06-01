Oklahoma Wildlife Experts Offer Advice On Black Bear Encounters

Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 4:47 am

As more people head outdoors to hike or camp this summer, Oklahoma wildlife experts are advising people on what to do if they encounter a black bear. Experts say there are about 3,000 black bears in Eastern Oklahoma, so avid outdoorsmen are pretty likely to encounter a black bear this summer.

The black bear population has increased in Oklahoma over the last couple decades, so much so, that you can hunt them in the southeastern part of the state.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says there are about 100 black bears in Northeast Oklahoma, the majority of the population is more south.

Kelly Adams with ODWC said bear encounters are becoming more common because they are moving closer to populated areas to look for food and other bears. If you come across a bear while in their territory, experts say there are ways to stay safe.

“If you’re hiking in bear country hike with other people, stay together, stay alert, check your surroundings, if you’re packing food double bag it, and make sure you pack it out, we don’t want bears to associate hiking trails with food,” Adams said.

Adams tells us hikers and campers should keep bear spray handy in case they need it.

“If it doesn’t see you, just be still and quiet and enjoy the moment,” Adams said. “Let the bear go on and do its thing. If the bear sees you, you should back away very slowly out of the area.”

She said keeping your food in a tree 10 feet off the ground while camping is also a good practice so the bear won’t come to your campsite.