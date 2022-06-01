Tracking Additional Storm Chances

Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 5:50 am

Early morning storms are moving across parts of Green Country on Wednesday morning.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

A messy-complicated forecast is ahead of us today and tonight, mostly depending upon the eventual placement of a surface front and interactions with upper-level disturbances moving across the area. The higher chances for storms will be today and tonight before the boundary moves southward into southern OK early Thursday morning. The northern third of the state gets a break for most of Thursday and Friday, while southern OK remains with a chance for storms at least Thursday morning. By the weekend, the potential for some late night and early morning storm complexes will be nearby as the upper pattern becomes mostly zonal with a slight tilt from the northwest. Temps will slowly warm this weekend into early next week. The presence of the boundary combined with rich low-level moisture may allow any storms to be efficient rainfall producers. A flood watch will remain for part of northern OK and southern Kansas today and tonight. Some changes to this watch configuration is possible later today. Severe weather threats will be present, but mostly in the form of damaging winds and hail in a few cells south of the Tulsa metro.

The front brings some temperature differences today across the area. Far northern sections will have highs in the lower to mid-70s, the Tulsa metro near 80, and locations along I-40 in the mid-80s. Northern sections will support the return of northeast winds quickly this morning to midday while southern OK remains with southeast winds for most of the day.

As the boundary sinks southward later today and evening, slightly cooler air follows with Thursday morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Thursday afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s north and upper 70s south. Friday features the lightest wind speeds of the week with north winds early and south winds by afternoon at 10 to 15 mph. Gusty south winds, muggy and warmer weather returns this weekend with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 80s for most locations.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

