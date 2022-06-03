'The Man Loved People': Shooting Victim Dr. Preston Phillips Remembered By Family, Friends

Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 7:18 pm

Police said Michael Louis killed four people while he was inside the Natalie Building.

One of those was Louis' doctor, Preston Phillips.

Families and friends are overcome with sadness to hear about his murder.

They said he was both kind and brilliant.

People who knew Preston Phillips, said his death leaves a huge hole, not only for people in Tulsa, but people around the world who he helped with mission work.

"I was presented with the question of why should someone do something like this?" said Dr. Preston Phillips in a YouTube video. "I was reminded in the past I've said-- it was the right thing to do."

That's doctor Preston Phillips describing why he chose to do medical trips to Africa.

His colleagues said he was a brilliant orthopedic surgeon.

He was a Harvard graduate, and they said he made every patient feel important.

"He took care-- that patient was the most important person in the planet," said Mike Wixted. "He was not in any hurry to do it faster."

Mike Wixted was a medical device representative for Dr. Phillips and helped Dr. Phillips with hundreds of surgeries over a decade. They quickly formed a friendship.

"We had a common goal. We were both believers in Jesus," said Wixted. "The fact he cared so much in people."

Mike said during those long days, Dr. Phillips was there with a level head and huge heart.

He traveled to Togo, Africa for mission trips to perform surgeries and had another one planned in just a couple of weeks.

"He was a bright spot for us that summer," said Annie Hartwig.

His patients said the same thing about Dr. Phillips. 11-year-old Erica Hartwig shattered her elbow a few summers ago.

She and her mom, Annie, said Dr. Phillips made them feel like his only patients.

"Knowing what a good soul he was, and all the great things he did for our family," said Annie Hartwig.

She said it doesn't feel real to have this happen here, to someone so kind and selfless.

"The man loved people," said Wixted. "We can all glean that from Dr. Phillips. Let's love each other."

Dr. Phillips was a family man with kids and a loving wife.

People who knew him said his death is devastating to many.