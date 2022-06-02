Saint Francis Staff Mourns Loss of 3 Employees After Shooting

Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 5:54 pm

At a Wednesday news conference, Saint Francis staff members shared a more personal side of what they've experienced.

Dr. Ryan Parker, the Saint Francis associate chief medical officer described her feeling after the shooting.

"When I awoke this morning, I really just wanted this all to be a bad dream, but this is the reality of our world right now," she said.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, Saint Francis President, and CEO is also in mourning. He spoke of Dr. Preston Phillips who police say the gunman targeted.

"Dr. Phillips was, was the consummate gentleman. He was, he is a man that we should all strive to emulate," he said.

Parker had lunch with Dr. Preston Phillips just two days ago. His death - and the loss of two other employees, Dr. Stephanie Husen, and Amanda Glenn, hits hard but the loss of patient William Love is also devastating.

“We are supposed to be the ones that are caring for others during tragedies like this," Parker said. “We so wanted to be able to utilize our skills and training to save those precious lives. To the family of Mr. Love, I’m so sorry we couldn’t save you.”

Though the staff is still grieving their loss the focus turns back to healing.

"Our job is to help and heal. And we are here to do our job, even if it’s with broken hearts," Preston said.



