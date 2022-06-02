Victims Of Mass Shooting At Natalie Building Remembered By Family, Friends

Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 6:58 pm

The bystanders killed in the shooting at the Natalie Building included an orthopedic doctor, a receptionist, and an Army veteran, who was shot while helping someone escape.

Dr. Stephanie Husen worked at the Warren Clinic for Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine.

A Ponca City native, she graduated from the OSU Center for Health Sciences in 2004.

The Health Science Center President said, “Her zest for life was evident in how deeply she cared about her sports medicine patients.”

People describe her as kind and committed, advocating for her patients.

Dr. Husen was meeting with a new patient seconds before the gunfire started and told him to hide.

"Knowing that the person that was there to take care of us literally did above and beyond on that by sacrificing herself to make sure that others were able to get out of the hospital in a timely manner,” said patient Zack Krou.

The hospital said Amanda Glenn was a receptionist and medical assistant at the hospital.

Loved ones said she leaves behind her husband and two sons. She was loved by the Sand Springs community.

Those who knew her call her nurturing and selfless, saying she radiated warmth and joy.

The Sandite High School Baseball team said she was on the Booster Club Board and was her boys' biggest cheerleader.

Police said William Love was with a patient the day of the shooting.

They said he held a door closed to allow someone to escape out of another door. He retired as a First Sergeant in the Army.

Love's daughter said her dad and mom were so excited to start traveling and she says their family is asking for prayers.