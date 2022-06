Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 10:34 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said although there is nothing anyone can do to make the pain go away, he is grateful to all of the heroes who ran to help during Wednesday's mass shooting.

Mayor Bynum thanked the staff at Saint Francis for showing up to work on Thursday; just one day after losing three of their colleagues and a patient.

News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us live with more.