OHP Troopers Identify Teen Killed In Early-Morning Crash Along Highway 270

Friday, June 3rd 2022, 6:42 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say a teen is dead and another is in the hospital after a deadly rollover crash along Highway 270.

According to troopers, the crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. on Friday morning, about two and a half miles southwest of Wister, Oklahoma in LeFlore County.

OHP troopers say the two teens were traveling westbound along Highway 270 in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 19-year-old Jake Morrison.

According to troopers, the driver initially departed the roadway to the right, before overcorrecting and departing the roadway to the left. troopers say the vehicle then overturned an unknown number of times and came to rest in an upright position.

Troopers identified the victim as 18-year-old Ayden Brown. Trooper says Brown, who was ejected from the vehicle, was the passenger and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Morrison suffered head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.