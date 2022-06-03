211 Offers Mental Health Resources For The Tulsa Community

Friday, June 3rd 2022, 8:25 am

By: News On 6

Following the deadly mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus, 211 is putting together a list of resources available for anyone in need of help.

Janice Harris, is a certified compassion fatigue specialist and the interim program manager for 211 Eastern Oklahoma. She says while they don't offer counseling, there are resources through trauma informed agencies that can help people get through difficult times.

According to Harris, when people call 211 they can provide callers with referrals to grief counselors, therapists or other similar resources.

Harris says they want people to know they are not alone and someone is available to help if you are struggling with grief or fear.

The company's services are completely free. Just dial 211.