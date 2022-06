Friday, June 3rd 2022, 8:50 am

By: News On 6

Saint Francis Mass Shooting Victims To Be Honored At Vigil At John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park

A vigil will be held on Friday at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park in downtown Tulsa to honor the victims killed in deadly mass shooting on the Saint Francis Campus.

Dr. Preston Phillips, one of the victims of the shooting, was on the board for the John Hope Franklin Center.

The vigil will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday evening at the park's Tower of Reconciliation.

