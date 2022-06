Friday, June 3rd 2022, 10:26 am

By: News On 6

Watch: Tulsa Foundation For Architecture Hosts Self Guided Tours Of Tulsa's Historic Hotels

This weekend, people will have the chance to tour some of Tulsa's historic hotels built before 1930.

The self-guided tour, hosted by the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, takes participants through seven hotels

News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Friday with a look at what

to expect.