Tulsa County Man Arrested, Accused Of Killing Wife

Friday, June 3rd 2022, 11:20 am

By: News On 6

What appeared to be a drowning at Bird Creek is now a homicide, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators arrested Michael Jimenez after they say he reported his wife had fallen into the creek along 56th Street North Monday. They say Jimenez said he and his wife were going through a divorce but were attempting to reconcile.

Deputies say when they recovered her body, they found injuries inconsistent with drowning. An arrest report shows detectives found evidence at Jimenez's home consistent with a violent attack.



