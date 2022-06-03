×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 3)
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, June 3rd 2022, 5:51 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 3)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 3)
Top Headlines
Vigil Held In Downtown Tulsa For Victims Of Mass Shooting
Grant Stephens
It was a somber and painful evening in Tulsa as the community remembers four people whose lives were taken in Wednesday's mass shooting.
How Officers Used A Special Tool To Gain Access During Saint Francis Shooting
Jordan Tidwell
Tulsa police said during an active shooter situation, a fast response is what helps saves lives. Officers said during this week's shooting at the Natalie Building, they used a special tool to help them get through closed and locked doors.
ODOT Pushing For Oklahoma To Become Host Of Clean 'Hydrogen Hub'
News On 6
Oklahoma is hoping to play a key role in the nation's transition to clean energy, joining Arkansas and Louisiana in vying to be selected as one of four 'hydrogen hubs' called for in the administration's bipartisan infrastructure law.
Mental Health Experts Give Advice For Dealing With Traumatic Events
McKenzie Gladney
Saint Francis is giving guidance on how to move forward with the healing process.
Officers Analyze Response To Shooter Situation At Saint Francis
News On 6
Tulsa Police went over their response to the mass shooting at the Saint Francis campus.
Cheeses Sold In 9 States Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns
CBS News
An array of cheeses sold in supermarket delis in nine states are being recalled because the cheddar, brie, pecorino and other products are potentially contaminated with listeria, a harmful bacteria, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
View More Stories