Vigil Held In Downtown Tulsa For Victims Of Mass Shooting

It was a somber and painful evening in Tulsa as the community remembers four people whose lives were taken in Wednesday's mass shooting.

On Friday night, a vigil was held for all four victims at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park – but much of the heartache was over the loss of Dr. Preston Phillips – who the gunman targeted.

The park was chosen for the vigil because Dr. Phillips served on the board for the John Hope Franklin Center for years.

“I just want to say that he was such a good man to us," Bonnie Walrath, a nurse who worked with Dr. Phillips said.

The words of each speaker at the vigil gave a glimpse at who the people killed were – and the grief their loved ones are feeling.

“We have lost beautiful people right here in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Who were doing great work to help other folks. We have lost them," another speaker said.

This moment was meant for sharing stories of love and healing.

"We should walk in love even in the hardest times we still must walk in love," another speaker said. "And I ask that when we pray today that you look around. God’s not worried about a race or a color. All he is worried about is the love.”