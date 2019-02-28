×
Saturday, June 4th 2022, 8:48 pm
Ann Turner Cook, Original Gerber Baby, Dies At 95
Associated Press
Ann Turner Cook, whose cherubic baby face was known the world over as the original Gerber baby, has died. She was 95. Gerber announced Cook’s passing in an Instagram post on Friday.
Amid Protests, NRA Meets In Texas After School Massacre
Associated Press
The National Rifle Association began its annual convention in Houston on Friday, three days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state, renewing the national debate over gun violence.
During Texas School Shooting, Delay In Breaching School Door Was 'Wrong Decision,' Official Says
CBS News
The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety is giving updates Friday on the investigation into this week's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Agency Director Steven McCraw is holding a press conference amid growing questions about how police responded when a gunman entered the school and killed 19 children and two teachers.
Route 66 Auto Museum Offers Rides In Restored 1922 Packard
News On 6
The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum in Sapulpa is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Packard with a unique ridealong experience. The museum offers visitors a ride in the refurbished car through the countryside and around a nearby lake to transport them "back in time."
News On 6 Weather Team Hosts Meet & Greet At Bob Mills Furniture
News On 6
Those in Tulsa got a chance to meet some of our News On 6 weather team at Bob Mills Furniture on Saturday.
Recording Artist Seeks To Join Other Oklahoma Music Legends With New EP
News On 6
Toby Keith, Carrie Underwood, and Garth Brooks may soon be joined by another superstar singer from Oklahoma. The artist known as Brizee (breezy) is looking to make it big as she prepares to release her first EP.
Holy Family Cathedral Holds Prayer Service For Saint Francis Shooting Victims
News On 6
Tulsans are gathering tonight to remember the four victims of the mass shooting at Saint Francis on Wednesday. Organizers said everyone is invited to come to Holy Family Cathedral to pray for all those affected by the shooting.
Man Dies After Crashing Car In Pushmataha County
News On 6
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one man is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County. Troopers said he was driving east on State Highway 43 near Clayton around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday.
Tulsa Shooting Puts Focus On Waiting Periods For Gun Buyers
Associated Press
When he was sentenced for killing three teenagers and gravely wounding another at a house party north of Seattle, Allen Ivanov said he was sorry and that he couldn’t explain why he did it.
