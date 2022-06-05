×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
A 3.54 Magnitude Earthquake was reported near 12 km WSW of Quinton, Oklahoma at 2:24 AM
Saturday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, June 4th 2022, 7:11 pm
By:
Sawyer Wells
Saturday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
