Saturday, June 4th 2022, 8:17 pm

By: News On 6

Those in Tulsa got a chance to meet some of our News On 6 weather team at Bob Mills Furniture on Saturday.

Our weather experts, storm trackers and Osage Sky News 6 pilot Dustin Stone were there taking pictures and signing autographs.

Visitors got an opportunity to get up close to the helicopter as well as the storm tracker's vehicles.