Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Making Threats Against Hillcrest Medical Center

Monday, June 6th 2022, 7:54 am

By: News On 6

Only days after a mass shooting on the Saint Francis Health System campus, Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they said made threats against Hillcrest Medical Center.

Police said Matthew Staerkel was at the hospital on Saturday claiming to have back pain. According to police, Staerkel said if he didn't get his pain medications, he would do the same thing that happened at Saint Francis.

The arrest report for Staerkel stated that he was a patient and had started talking loudly about needing back surgery. According to the report, Staerkel said, "I better get pain meds after back surgery. If I don't get pain meds, I will do what the other guy did the other day. I would shoot up someone too if I didn't get pain meds."

Police said Staerkel told officers he was referring to the mass shooting at Saint Francis on Wednesday where a gunman murdered four innocent people before shooting and killing himself.

Staerkel was arrested for the terrorism hoax.