News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (June 5)
Join the conversation (
)
Sunday, June 5th 2022, 10:07 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (June 5)
Watch News On 6's 7 a.m. newscast for June 5, 2022 now.
Top Headlines
Iditarod Dog Found Months After Disappearing From Checkpoint
Associated Press
An Iditarod sled dog was found safe after disappearing from a checkpoint in the race three months ago and covering nearly 150 miles, the Iditarod Trail Committee said Saturday.
Russia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West On Arms
Associated Press
Russia took aim Sunday at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.”
Large Police Presence Reported At Saint Francis Muskogee Hospital
News On 6
Authorities in Muskogee are responding to the Saint Francis hospital Sunday afternoon.
‘Tiger King’ Star Doc Antle To Face Money Laundering Charges
Associated Press
“Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was arrested by the FBI and expected to appear in court Monday to face federal money laundering charges, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
3 Dead, At Least 11 Wounded In Shooting In Downtown Philadelphia
CBS News
Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said.
Medical Minute: Diets, Smoking, & Alcohol-Related Liver Diseases
News On 6
News On 6's LeAnne Taylor discusses several new health studies for your health during News On 6 This Morning at 7 a.m.
View More Stories