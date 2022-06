Sunday, June 5th 2022, 10:45 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma residents can go fishing without a license this weekend.

The state's Wildlife Conservation Department said the weekend is designed to give Oklahomans a chance to try out the sport without having to register for a state fishing license.

The department said those wanting to hit the water should still check their area's regulations for local requirements before breaking out their poles and tackle boxes.