Sunday, June 5th 2022, 6:56 pm

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said a McAlester man is dead and three children were sent to the hospital after a head-on crash in Pittsburg County.

Investigators said Bryan Smith was driving south on State Highway 113 around 10 p.m. Saturday when he crossed the center line, swerved back and hit a truck head-on.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the driver and four passengers in the truck, including two 8-year-olds and an 11-year-old, were all taken to a hospital.