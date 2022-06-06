Saint Francis T-Shirt Fundraiser Raises Over $25,000 In 2 Days

Sunday, June 5th 2022, 7:51 pm

By: News On 6

A fundraiser for the families of the Saint Francis victims has already raised more than $25,000 in just two days.

Tulsa Crime Stoppers partnered with Mythic Press to sell t-shirts.

Crime Stoppers said they sold more than 2,000 shirts in the first 24 hours.

Anyone who wants to buy the shirt can find the fundraiser on Facebook or on Mythic Press's website HERE.

The shirts will start shipping this month (June).

Related Stories: