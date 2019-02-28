×
Watch Live: News On 6 At 4
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@6PM
LIVE
NOW
84°
Feels like 93°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, June 6th 2022, 4:45 pm
More Like This
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Making Threats Against Hillcrest Medical Center
News On 6
Only days after amass shooting on the Saint Francis Health System campus, Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say made threats against Hillcrest Medical Center.
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Making Threats Against Hillcrest Medical Center
News On 6
Only days after amass shooting on the Saint Francis Health System campus, Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say made threats against Hillcrest Medical Center.
Police Searching For 3 Suspects In Hookah Lounge Homicide
News On 6
Tulsa Police are looking for three suspects from last week's Hookah Lounge shooting
Police Searching For 3 Suspects In Hookah Lounge Homicide
News On 6
Tulsa Police are looking for three suspects from last week's Hookah Lounge shooting
Tulsa Man Arrested In Connection With January 6th Attack
News On 6
A Tulsa man accused of participating in the January 6th attack on the US capitol is now in federal custody.
Tulsa Man Arrested In Connection With January 6th Attack
News On 6
A Tulsa man accused of participating in the January 6th attack on the US capitol is now in federal custody.
Police Arrest 2 Men In Connection To Chop Shop Inside Tulsa Home
Reagan Ledbetter
Tulsa Police detectives bust a chop shop running out of a midtown Tulsa home. Investigators say two men took over an older man's house while he was away in another state.
Police Arrest 2 Men In Connection To Chop Shop Inside Tulsa Home
Reagan Ledbetter
Tulsa Police detectives bust a chop shop running out of a midtown Tulsa home. Investigators say two men took over an older man's house while he was away in another state.
View More Stories
More Like This
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Making Threats Against Hillcrest Medical Center
News On 6
Only days after amass shooting on the Saint Francis Health System campus, Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say made threats against Hillcrest Medical Center.
Police Searching For 3 Suspects In Hookah Lounge Homicide
News On 6
Tulsa Police are looking for three suspects from last week's Hookah Lounge shooting
Tulsa Man Arrested In Connection With January 6th Attack
News On 6
A Tulsa man accused of participating in the January 6th attack on the US capitol is now in federal custody.
Police Arrest 2 Men In Connection To Chop Shop Inside Tulsa Home
Reagan Ledbetter
Tulsa Police detectives bust a chop shop running out of a midtown Tulsa home. Investigators say two men took over an older man's house while he was away in another state.
Muscogee Nation: New Lighthorse Police K9 Seizes Over 20 Lbs Of Meth
News On 6
The Muscogee Nations says investment in a new K9 for the Lighthorse Police is already paying off.
Tulsa Police: Man Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting
Gabe Castillo
Tulsa Police say a man is recovering after an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday night.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Sooners Dominate UCLA In Rematch, 15-0
News 9
The Oklahoma Sooner softball team avenged an earlier loss to the UCLA Bruins, dominating the game 15-0.
Tebow, Blackmon, Selmon Among First-Timers On College Football HOF Ballot
Associated Press
The National Football Foundation announced on Monday the players and coaches eligible for election into the Hall of Fame, and 11 of the 80 FBS players are debuting on the ballot.
UN: Climate Shocks, War Fuel Multiple Looming Food Crises
Associated Press
Two U.N. food agencies issued stark warnings Monday about multiple, looming food crises on the planet, driven by climate “shocks” like drought and worsened by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine that have sent fuel and food prices soaring.
US, S. Korea Fire Missiles To Sea, Matching North’s Launches
Associated Press
The U.S. and South Korean militaries launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea Monday in a show of force matching a North Korean missile display a day earlier that extended a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations.
Israeli Nationalists Wage Battle Against Palestinian Flag
Associated Press
It’s not a bomb or a gun or a rocket. The latest threat identified by Israel is the Palestinian flag.
China Launches Mission To Complete Space Station Assembly
Associated Press
China on Sunday launched a new three-person mission to complete assembly work on its permanent orbiting space station.
View More Stories