Monday, June 6th 2022, 6:25 am

By: News On 6

Bridge Work Begins In Owasso On Highway 169 At 76th Street North

A major road project is scheduled to begin in Owasso on Monday.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) will start to replace the Highway 169 bridge over 76th Street North.

There will be lane closures in both directions through the fall of 2023 and on 76th Street North underneath the highway, as needed.

The work is part of a project that will eventually widen Highway 169 through Owasso.