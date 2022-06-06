City Of Tulsa Offers Parking Ticket Amnesty

Monday, June 6th 2022, 8:35 am

By: News On 6

The City of Tulsa is offering amnesty the week of June 6th through June 10th for all outstanding fines. Parking tickets can be paid with no late fee penalty or court costs.

According to the city, there are currently about 82,000 unpaid parking tickets.

Payments can be made at City Hall and at the Municipal Courts Building near 5th and Denver.

Chief Resilience Officer Krystal Reyez says the city wants to be a resource to people who may be struggling financially. The amnesty service is part of the city’s resilient Tulsa strategy. For people who can’t pay the required fees, the city has resources available in the Financial Empowerment Center.

“Parking tickets happen these type of things happen, but we don’t want a parking ticket to turn anything that’s not related to the offense. If someone has unpaid fees and it piles up and then it creates a burden on other financial choices they have to make,” Reyez said.

Next week, the city will offer additional amnesty for traffic tickets or violations without penalty. The city says about 108,000 of those violations have not been paid.