2022 SUMMER OF FUN GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

Monday, June 6th 2022, 11:14 am

By: News On 6

1. This Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, at least 18 years of age, who reside in the State of Oklahoma and within the News On 6 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. (“DMA”) except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.newsOn6.com/contests or click here. Employees of News On 6, 92.9 The Drive and its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest (“Contest Entities”) and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register or participate in the Contest.

2. Only one (1) prize may be awarded per household for the duration of this contest. Winners from any other contest hosted or conducted by News On 6, must wait 30-days from their most recent win-date before they are eligible to win another contest hosted by News On 6. The 30-day ineligible period begins the day winner is notified of their winning status. Additionally, any winner of this contest will not be eligible to win a prize from any other contest hosted or conducted by Contest Facilitator for 30 days immediately following the date winner is notified of their winning status.

3. Any and all previous Grand Prize Winners from Best Summer Ever, Lending A Hand, and Summer of Fun are not eligible to win the 2022 Summer of Fun Grand Prize. Previous Grand Prize Winners can, however, participate to win a daily prize from the 2022 Summer of Fun Giveaway.

4. This Contest is void where prohibited by law.

5. No purchase, registration fee or donation of money is required to register or win.

6. SUMMER OF FUN ON-AIR WATCH & WIN GIVEAWAY:

a. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – HOW TO ENTER: Participants may enter the 2022 SUMMER OF FUN ON-AIR WATCH & WIN GIVEAWAY by watching 6 In The Morning, News On 6 @ 9am, News On 6 @ 4pm, News On 6 @ 5pm, and/or News On 6 @ 10pm, each weekday starting Monday, June 6, 2022 and ending Friday, August 5, 2022. A cue-to-text will be displayed during each broadcast giving the viewer a short code and the daily keyword. Participants will have until 11:59 p.m. that same day to submit their entry via text, for all newscasts. Only one (1) entry, per phone number, per newscast, will be accepted each weekday, starting Monday, June 6, 2022, through Friday, August 5,2022.

b. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – WINNER SELECTION: Each weekday, five (5) separate winners will be selected as follows:

i. One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received using the daily keyword provided during 6 In The Morning;

ii. One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received using the daily keyword provided during News On 6 @ 9am;

iii. One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received using the daily keyword provided during News On 6 @ 4pm;

iv. One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received using the daily keyword provided during News On 6 @ 5pm; and

v. One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received using the daily keyword provided during News On 6 @ 10pm.

c. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – WINNER NOTIFICATION: Winners are selected the business day immediately following the day the cue-to-enter airs. Each winner will be contacted by telephone at the number used to submit text entry. If a winner does not answer, does not return a missed phone call within twenty-four (24) hours and does not have a voicemail box setup or their voicemail box is full, an alternate winner will be selected.

d. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – DAILY PRIZE DESCRIPTION: Each winner will receive one (1) daily prize, according to the prize calendar below, AND a "license plate postcard", which symbolizes an entry into the On-Air Watch & Win Grand Prize Finalist Drawing.

e. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – DAILY PRIZE CALENDAR:

·Week 1 (June 6-10, 2022): One (1) $100 Gift Certificate to CrossTimbers Marina at Skiatook Lake (Total Prize Value: $100)

·Week 2 (June 13-17, 2022): One (1) $100 Braum’s Gift Card (Total Prize Value: $100)

·Week 3 (June 20-24, 2022): Two (2) tickets to Pretty Woman: The Musical, at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, August 23-28, 2022. Exact details for the show winner will receive, including the date, time and seat location, will be determined later and will be at the sole discretion of this week’s sponsor who is providing said tickets. Winner will not be able to select date, time or location of the tickets they receive. (Total Prize Value: $164)

·Week 4 (June 27-July 1, 2022): One (1) VISA Gift Card provided by Tour Tahlequah (Total Prize Value: $100)

·Week 5 (July 4-8, 2022): One (1) $100 Gift Certificate to BA Med Spa (Total Prize Value: $100)

·Week 6 (July 11-15, 2022): One (1) $100 Churchills Cigar Lounge Gift Card (Total Prize Value: $100)

·Week 7 (July 18-22, 2022): One (1) $200 Snow’s Furniture Gift Certificate (Total Prize Value: $200)

·Week 8 (July 25-29, 2022): One (1) $100 gas card from Tulsa Gold & Gems (Total Prize Value: $100)

·Week 9 (August 1-5, 2022): One (1) $100 Sunshine Furniture Gift Card (Total Prize Value: $100)

f. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – DAILY PRIZE ACCEPTANCE/RESTRICTIONS: If a Daily Prize Winner is disqualified for any reason whatsoever, Contest Officials reserve the right to determine an alternate winner or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Daily Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Daily Prize is non-assignable and non-transferable.

g. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – ALTERNATE FORM OF ENTRY: Participants may using the Alternate Form of Entry by submitting a postcard, submit a postcard entry via mail or hand delivery to: NO6 - 2022 SUMMER OF FUN, 303 N. BOSTON AVE., TULSA, OK 74103, or by sending an email to Contest@NewsOn6.net with “2022 SUMMER OF FUN” in the subject line. Alternate Form of Entries must include the following:

a. Participant's Full Name;

b. Participant’s Age (required to confirm participant is of qualifying age);

c. Participant’s Address;

d. Participant’s Phone Number; and

e. Participant’s E-Mail Address.





Entries that do not include ALL of the required information, will be deemed null and void, and will not be included in prize drawing. All Alternate Form of Entries received will be added to the 2022 SUMMER OF FUN ONLINE FORM OF ENTRIES. No more than one (1) entry, per person, per weekday, will be accepted. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproductions will not be eligible. Deadline to enter using the Alternate Form of Entry is August 5, 2022 @ 4:00pm (CST).

h. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – GRAND PRIZE FINALISTS: Three (3) Grand Prize Finalists will be selected from all 2022 SUMMER OF FUN ON-AIR WATCH & WIN DAILY PRIZE WINNERS. Each Grand Prize Finalist will be contacted by telephone on or before 5:00pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. If a finalist is unable to be contacted and/or doesn’t return a call from News On 6 within twenty-four (24) hours of a voicemail message, it will be assumed said participant wishes to waive his/her rights as a Grand Prize Finalist and an Alternate Grand Prize Finalist will be selected. The Grand Prize Finalist must confirm he or she is available to attend the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation currently scheduled for the week of August 8-12, 2022. Exact date, time, location of Grand Prize Giveaway will be determined later. The Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation date is subject to change at any time, without prior notice or approval. However, upon any change to the date, time, location, etc. of the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation, News On 6 will notify each Grand Prize Finalist of same.

7. SUMMER OF FUN ONLINE ENTRY:

a. ONLINE ENTRY – HOW TO ENTER: Participants may enter the 2022 SUMMER OF FUN ONLINE ENTRY by completing the online entry form at www.NewsOn6.com/Summer. Deadline to enter is Sunday, August 7, 2022 @ 11:59pm (CST). All entries must include the following: first name, last name, age, address, phone number and email address. (Age is required to confirm participant is of qualifying age.) A valid phone number or email address is required for News On 6 to make contact in the event you are selected as a Grand Prize Finalist. If an entry received does not have a valid email address or a valid phone number, such entry will be deemed null and void, and will not be included in the Grand Prize Finalist Drawing.

b. ONLINE ENTRY – ALTERNATE FORM OF ENTRY: Participants may using the Alternate Form of Entry by submitting a postcard, submit a postcard entry via mail or hand delivery to: NO6 - 2022 SUMMER OF FUN, 303 N. BOSTON AVE., TULSA, OK 74103, or by sending an email to Contest@NewsOn6.net with “2022 SUMMER OF FUN” in the subject line. Alternate Form of Entries must include the following:

a. Participant's Full Name;

b. Participant’s Age (required to confirm participant is of qualifying age);

c. Participant’s Address;

d. Participant’s Phone Number; and

e. Participant’s E-Mail Address.





Entries that do not include ALL of the required information, will be deemed null and void, and will not be included in prize drawing. All Alternate Form of Entries received will be added to the 2022 SUMMER OF FUN ONLINE FORM OF ENTRIES. No more than one (1) entry, per person, per weekday, will be accepted. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproductions will not be eligible. Deadline to enter using the Alternate Form of Entry is August 5, 2022 @ 4:00pm (CST).

c. ONLINE ENTRY – GRAND PRIZE FINALIST: One (1) Grand Prize Finalist will be selected from all entries received through the 2022 SUMMER OF FUN ONLINE FORM OF ENTRY. The Grand Prize Finalist will be contacted by telephone on or before 5:00pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. If a finalist is unable to be contacted and/or doesn’t return a call from News On 6 within twenty-four (24) hours of a voicemail message, it will be assumed said participant wishes to waive his/her rights as a Grand Prize Finalist and an Alternate Grand Prize Finalist will be selected. The Grand Prize Finalist must confirm he or she is available to attend the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation currently scheduled for the week of August 8-12, 2022. Exact date, time, location of Grand Prize Giveaway will be determined later. The Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation date is subject to change at any time, without prior notice or approval. However, upon any change to the date, time, location, etc. of the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation, News On 6 will notify each Grand Prize Finalist of same.

8. SUMMER OF FUN DEALERSHIP ENTRY GIVEAWAY:

a. DEALERSHIP ENTRY GIVEAWAY – HOW TO ENTER: Participants may enter the 2022 SUMMER OF FUN: DEALERSHIP GIVEAWAY ENTRY by visiting their local Oklahoma Ford Dealer, requesting an entry form from a dealership employee, and completing the paper entry form in its entirety, including the name of the employee who provided the entry form. Participant may enter any time during a dealership’s regular business hours. Hours of operation vary by dealership, and it is suggested that participant contact the dealership before visiting, to determine that dealership’s specific business hours. Deadline to enter the 2022 SUMMER OF FUN DEALERSHIP ENTRY GIVEAWAY is 9:00pm, or earlier, depending on each dealership’s closing time, on August 6, 2022. Only one (1) entry, per person, per week will be accepted.

b. DEALERSHIP ENTRY GIVEAWAY – WINNER SELECTION: One (1) winner will be selected each week, by random number generator, from all 2022 SUMMER OF FUN DEALERSHIP ENTRY GIVEAWAY entries received. Deadline to enter each weekly giveaway is as follows:

i. Week 1 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting June 6, 2022 through June 11, 2022 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on specific deanship’s business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, June 13, 2022, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, June 15, 2022@ 5:00pm.

ii. Week 2 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting June 13, 2022 through June 18, 2022 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, June 20, 2022, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, June 22, 2022 @ 5:00pm.

iii. Week 3 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting June 20, 2022 through June 25, 2022 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, June 27, 2022, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, June 29, 2022 @ 5:00pm.

iv. Week 4 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting June 27, 2022 through July 2, 2022 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, and will be contacted on or before Thursday, July 7, 2022 @ 5:00pm.

v. Week 5 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting July 4, 2022 through July 9, 2022 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, July 11, 2022, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, July 13, 2022 @ 5:00pm.

vi. Week 6 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting July 11, 2022 through July 16, 2022 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, July 18, 2022, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, July 22, 2022 @ 5:00pm.

vii. Week 7 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting July 18, 2022, through July 23, 2022 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, July 25, 2022, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, July 29, 2022 @ 5:00pm.

viii. Week 8 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting July 25, 2022 through July 30, 2022 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, August 1, 2022, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, August 3, 2022 @ 5:00pm.

ix. Week 9 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting August 1, 2022 through August 6, 2022 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, August 8, 2022, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, August 10, 2022 @ 5:00pm.

c. DEALERSHIP ENTRY GIVEAWAY – PRIZE DESCRIPTION: Each winner will receive one (1) $250 VISA Gift Card.

d. DEALERSHIP ENTRY GIVEAWAY – ACCEPTANCE/RESTRICTIONS: In the event a weekly prizewinner is disqualified for any reason whatsoever, Contest Officials reserve the right to determine an alternate winner or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Prize is non-assignable, non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner.

e. DEALERSHIP ENTRY GIVEAWAY – ALTERNATE FORM OF ENTRY: Participants may submit a postcard entry via mail or hand delivery to News On 6, addressed as follows: 2022 SUMMER OF FUN DEALERSHIP ENTRY GIVEAWAY, 303 N. Boston Ave., Tulsa OK 74103, or by email to Contest@NewsOn6.Net with “2022 SUMMER OF FUN DEALERSHIP ENTRY” in the subject line. All Alternate Forms of Entry must include participant’s first name, last name, address, phone number, email address and age. (Age is required to confirm participant is of qualifying age.) Entries that do not include ALL of the required information, will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing. Entries must be received by 5:00pm each Friday during promotional period of June 6, 2022 through August 5, 2022 and will be included in that same week’s prize drawing. No more than one (1) entry, per person, per week, will be accepted. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproductions will not be eligible.

f. DEALERSHIP ENTRY GIVEAWAY – GRAND PRIZE FINALIST: Two (2) Grand Prize Finalist will be selected from all entries received through the 2022 SUMMER OF FUN DEALERSHIP ENTRY GIVEAWAY. The Grand Prize Finalist will be contacted by telephone on or before 5:00pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. If a finalist is unable to be contacted and/or doesn’t return a call from News On 6 within twenty-four (24) hours of a voicemail message, it will be assumed said participant wishes to waive his/her rights as a Grand Prize Finalist and an Alternate Grand Prize Finalist will be selected. The Grand Prize Finalist must confirm he or she is available to attend the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation currently scheduled for the week of August 8-12, 2022. Exact date, time, location of Grand Prize Giveaway will be determined later. The Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation date is subject to change at any time, without prior notice or approval. However, upon any change to the date, time, location, etc. of the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation, News On 6 will notify each Grand Prize Finalist of same.

9. SUMMER OF FUN LISTEN TO 92.9 THE DRIVE TEXT & WIN:

a. 92.9 THE DRIVE TEXT & WIN– HOW TO ENTER: To enter the SUMMER OF FUN 92.9 THE DRIVE TEXT & WIN, participants must listen to 92.9 The Drive, each weekday, for the cue-to-text. When the cue-to-text airs, participant will text the daily keyword given to the shortcode (79640). Deadline to enter the 2022 SUMMER OF FUN 92.9 THE DRIVE TEXT & WIN is 11:59pm, each weekday, starting June 6, 2022 through August 5, 2022.

b. 92.9 THE DRIVE TEXT & WIN – WINNER SELECTION: Each weekday, starting June 6, 2022 through August 5, 2022, one (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received.

c. 92.9 THE DRIVE TEXT & WIN – PRIZE DESCRIPTION: d. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – DAILY PRIZE DESCRIPTION: Each winner will receive one (1) daily prize, according to the prize calendar below, AND a "license plate postcard," which symbolizes an entry into the 92.9 The Drive Text & Win Grand Prize Finalist Drawing.

d. 92.9 THE DRIVE TEXT & WIN – DAILY PRIZE CALENDAR:

·Week 1 (June 6-10, 2022): One (1) $100 Gift Certificate to CrossTimbers Marina at Skiatook Lake (Total Prize Value: $100)

·Week 2 (June 13-17, 2022): One (1) $100 Braum’s Gift Card (Total Prize Value: $100)

·Week 3 (June 20-24, 2022): Two (2) tickets to Pretty Woman: The Musical, at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, August 23-28, 2022. Exact details for the show winner will receive, including the date, time and seat location, will be determined later and will be at the sole discretion of this week’s sponsor who is providing said tickets. Winner will not be able to select date, time or location of the tickets they receive. (Total Prize Value: $164)

·Week 4 (June 27-July 1, 2022): One (1) VISA Gift Card provided by Tour Tahlequah (Total Prize Value: $100)

·Week 5 (July 4-8, 2022): One (1) $100 Gift Certificate to BA Med Spa (Total Prize Value: $100)

·Week 6 (July 11-15, 2022): One (1) $100 Churchills Cigar Lounge Gift Card (Total Prize Value: $100)

·Week 7 (July 18-22, 2022): One (1) $200 Snow’s Furniture Gift Certificate (Total Prize Value: $200)

·Week 8 (July 25-29, 2022): One (1) $100 gas card from Tulsa Gold & Gems (Total Prize Value: $100)

·Week 9 (August 1-5, 2022): One (1) $100 Sunshine Furniture Gift Card (Total Prize Value: $100)

e. 92.9 THE DRIVE TEXT & WIN – ACCEPTANCE/RESTRICTIONS: In the event a prizewinner is disqualified for any reason whatsoever, Contest Officials reserve the right to determine an alternate winner or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Prize is non-assignable, non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner.

f. 92.9 THE DRIVE TEXT & WIN – GRAND PRIZE FINALIST: One (1) Grand Prize Finalist will be selected from all entries received through the 2022 SUMMER OF FUN 92.9 THE DRIVE TEXT & WIN. The Grand Prize Finalist will be contacted by telephone on or before 5:00pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. If a finalist is unable to be contacted and/or doesn’t return a call from News On 6 within twenty-four (24) hours of a voicemail message, it will be assumed said participant wishes to waive his/her rights as a Grand Prize Finalist and an Alternate Grand Prize Finalist will be selected. The Grand Prize Finalist must confirm he or she is available to attend the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation currently scheduled for the week of August 8-12, 2022. Exact date, time, location of Grand Prize Giveaway will be determined later. The Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation date is subject to change at any time, without prior notice or approval. However, upon any change to the date, time, location, etc. of the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation, News On 6 will notify each Grand Prize Finalist of same.

10. SUMMER OF FUN PHOTO CONTEST:

a. PHOTO CONTEST – HOW TO ENTER: To enter the SUMMER OF FUN PHOTO CONTEST, participants must visit www.NewsOn6.com/Summer and upload a photo of you and your family on your favorite road trip destination or a photo of yourself or your family with a Ford Vehicle (“NEW” or “CLASSIC”). Deadline to enter the 2022 SUMMER OF FUN PHOTO CONTEST is 11:59pm, August 7, 2022.

b. PHOTO CONTEST – WINNER SELECTION: At the end of this giveaway, one (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all valid entries received for the 2022 SUMMER OF FUN PHOTO CONTEST.

c. PHOTO CONTEST – PRIZE DESCRIPTION: Winner will receive one (1) $250 VISA Gift Card.

d. PHOTO CONTEST – ALTERNATE FORM OF ENTRY: Participants may submit a postcard entry via mail or hand delivery to News On 6, addressed as follows: 2022 SUMMER OF FUN PHOTO CONTEST, 303 N. Boston Ave., Tulsa OK 74103, or by email to Contest@NewsOn6.net with “2022 SUMMER OF FUN PHOTO CONTEST” in the subject line. All Alternate Forms of Entry must include participant’s first name, last name, address, phone number, email address, age and a photo of you and your family on a road trip or a photo of you and your family with a Ford Vehicle (“New” or “CLASSIC). Age is required solely to confirm participant is of qualifying age. Entries that do not include ALL of the required information or that does not include a photo, will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing. Entries must be received by August 5, 2022 @ 5:00pm. No more than one (1) entry, per person, per week, will be accepted. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproductions will not be eligible.

e. PHOTO CONTEST – ACCEPTANCE/RESTRICTIONS: In the event a prizewinner is disqualified for any reason whatsoever, Contest Officials reserve the right to determine an alternate winner or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Prize is non-assignable, non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner.

f. PHOTO CONTEST – GRAND PRIZE FINALIST: One (1) Grand Prize Finalist will be selected from all entries received through the 2022 SUMMER OF FUN PHOTO CONTEST. The Grand Prize Finalist will be contacted by telephone on or before 5:00pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. If a finalist is unable to be contacted and/or doesn’t return a call from News On 6 within twenty-four (24) hours of a voicemail message, it will be assumed said participant wishes to waive his/her rights as a Grand Prize Finalist and an Alternate Grand Prize Finalist will be selected. The Grand Prize Finalist must confirm he or she is available to attend the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation currently scheduled for the week of August 8-12, 2022. Exact date, time, location of Grand Prize Giveaway will be determined later. The Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation date is subject to change at any time, without prior notice or approval. However, upon any change to the date, time, location, etc. of the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation, News On 6 will notify each Grand Prize Finalist of same.

11. GRAND PRIZE GIVEAWAY PRESENTATION. At the end of the 2022 SUMMER OF FUN GIVEAWAY promotional period, seven (7) Grand Prize Finalists, each selected through the various forms of entry as described above, will attend a recorded Grand Prize Giveaway reveal that will air on News On 6 at a later date. The date, time and location of the Grand Prize Giveaway reveal will be determined later. Grand Prize Finalist must be present to win Grand Prize. In the event a Grand Prize Finalist is unable or unwilling to participate in the Grand Prize Giveaway reveal, for any reason whatsoever, he/she will forfeit his/her spot as a Grand Prize Finalist and an Alternate Finalist may be selected. Grand Prize Finalists are not allowed to appoint a representative to attend in their absence.

12. GRAND PRIZE: One (1) 2022 Ford Edge SEL, Color: TBD. Approximate Prize Value: $43,000. VIN: TBD.

13. GRAND PRIZE ACCEPTANCE/RESTRICTIONS: If a Grand Prize Winner is disqualified for any reason whatsoever, Contest Officials reserve the right to determine an alternate winner or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Grand Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Grand Prize is non-assignable and non-transferable.

14. Grand Prize Winner is selected at random.

15. Grand Prize Winner must currently hold a valid driver’s license and automobile insurance and must provide a copy of same to News On 6 and/or Your Oklahoma Ford Dealers.

16. Grand Prize Winner is responsible for all fees associated with income tax, sales tax, and/or vehicle title and registration.

17. By participating in this Contest, all entrants agree (a) to abide by these and any additional specific official rules and the decisions of the Contest Entities and contest officials designated by News On 6, which will be binding and final in all respects; (b) to the use of information by the Contest Entities for marketing and advertising purposes as allowed by applicable privacy policies and law; (c) to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Contest Entities and their officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, claims, lawsuits, costs, expenses, fees, injuries (including death), losses, and damages resulting or alleged to result from participation in the Contest, acceptance or use of any prize, and/or from entrants fraudulent or otherwise wrongful acts or omissions; (d) not to sue the Contest Entities for any damages alleged to arise from winner’s acceptance of or use of the prize(s); and (e) to the use of the entrants, name, voice, biography, and likeness by Contest Entities without further notice or compensation for promotion, advertising, filing, and dissemination purposes, except where otherwise prohibited by law.

18.“Contest Officials” designated by the management of News On 6 shall be responsible for interpretation and enforcement of the contest rules.

19. Contest Officials shall have the sole right to disqualify any participant for violation of these rules or any other published rules applicable to a specific contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Contest Entities (a) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any prize; (b) disclaim any implied warranty and (c) are not liable for injuries, losses or damages arising or alleged to arise out of any persons participation in the Contest. All disputes will be resolved under applicable Oklahoma laws.

20. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected, undelivered, undeliverable, incomplete or unreadable entries. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost entries due to telephonic or electronic malfunctions. Contest Officials may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Contest Entities representatives. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned as a result of any causes beyond the reasonable control of Contest Entities including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention or fraud which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, then, Contest Officials reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. The rules can be modified at any time without notice.

21. News On 6 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to alter, change, cancel or suspend this Contest, for any reason whatsoever, without prior notification.

22. In the event of any of the following, the prize(s) will be awarded to an alternate winner:

a. Prizewinner cannot be reached within twenty-four (24) hours of winner selection;

b. News On 6 is unable to leave a voicemail due to a full voicemail box or because the mailbox is not properly set-up;

c. Prizewinner does not return a phone call within forty-eight (48) hours of a message left by News On 6;

d. Prizewinner does not timely return the signed Statement of Prizewinner;

e. Prizewinner is determined not to be an eligible winner; or

f. Any other reasons set forth in these rules.

23. No transfer, substitution, or cash equivalent for prizes will be allowed except at the Contest Entities’ sole discretion due to prize unavailability. All federal, state, or other tax liabilities (including income taxes), and subsequent or related expenses such as, but not limited to, gasoline, insurance, and maintenance arising from the award of a prize from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of each prize winner. Any prize awarded in this Contest must be claimed within ten (10) working days of winner’s notification by News On 6 or sooner, depending upon the specific prize or contest.

24. Winner(s) will be notified by telephone or email. Winner(s) must sign and return a Statement of Prizewinner, Official Rules and, if applicable, an IRS Form W-9 (“Documents”) provided by News On 6. The signed Documents must be received by News On 6 within ten (10) days of the winner’s notification. Winner(s) must show photo identification to claim prizes. News On 6 reserves the right to require additional identification and may choose to deny awarding the prize based on falsification of identification or fraud.

25. Taxes: Winner will be responsible to pay any and all taxes, federal and state, which may be assessed. Griffin Communications, as parent company for News On 6, will issue a 1099 for the 2022 Calendar Year, to winner, for the total value of prize, plus any amount Winner receives as reimbursement for permits, application fees or licenses. In the event Winner receives a prize from any other contest(s) sponsored by Griffin Communications, News On 6 or any of their subsidiaries, during the 2022 calendar year, all prize values will be combined, and Winner will only receive one (1) 1099 for the 2022 calendar year.

26. Odds of winning depend on the number of contest entries received.

27. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

28. Complete rules are available at News On 6, Monday through Friday during normal business hours or at www.NewsOn6.com/Summer.

29. Standard messaging charges apply per your carrier. Send HELP to (79640) for information. Send STOP to (79640) to opt out of the service. For Full Terms & Conditions, please visit (79640)” Note: Standard Terms & Conditions are also available at http://hipcricket.com/standard-termsEandP.asp

30. Full terms and conditions are also available at www.NewsOn6.com.