Monday, June 6th 2022, 9:36 pm

By: News On 6

Police Ask For Help Identifying Child Found In Tulsa

Editor's Note: Police say the child snuck out of the house and was safely reunited with his mother around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Police need help identifying the parents of a boy who was found near Pine and Greenwood in Tulsa around 7:20 p.m. on Monday.

If you recognize him, you're asked to call the police at 918-596-9222 to help find his home.