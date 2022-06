Monday, June 6th 2022, 9:18 pm

By: News On 6

Discovery Lab is hosting an adults-only event this week where grown-ups can check out the new science museum.

The event is happening Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with local food trucks and beer from Dead Armadillo brewing.

You need to be at least 21 to attend. Tickets are on sale now.

