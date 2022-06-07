Friends Remember Glenpool Woman Killed; Prosecutors Charge Husband

Monday, June 6th 2022, 9:42 pm

Friends are remembering a woman who was killed last week.

Tulsa County prosecutors charged Erica Jimenez' husband with murder, although investigators say he first said she died at Bird Creek.

Erica's friends said they are heartbroken, but they want her to be remembered not for the way she died, but for how she lived.

Tamara Holloway and Julie Smith both said when they met Erica Jimenez, they became instant friends.

"It was all about the shoes that she wore, that is how we became friends," Tamara said.

"And earrings, she didn't go anywhere without her earrings," Julie said.

They said Erica had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone.

They said her entire life was about her three kids.

"She had hopes and she had dreams for them, she was so proud of them," Tamara said.

The Tulsa County Sherriff's Office said they received a 911 call that Erica was unconscious after diving into Bird Creek.

Investigators said they later found evidence that Erica had been beaten and they arrested her husband, Michael Jimenez.

Lena Davis has been friends with Erica for 10 years and said she feels like she's on a roller coaster of emotions.

"I know I'm not the only one but every day I get up and I think it's just a nightmare, and we have to go through the whole thing over again," Lena said.

Erica's friends said they will miss her every day and do everything they can to make sure she's remembered for the amazing mom and person she was.

"There's going to be a big void, it'll be a huge void, we will do our best to honor her in every way," Lena said.

"She saw the good, even though there's been so much bad lately, she saw the good, and she found the positive and she clung to that," Tamara said.

Click here if you'd like to donate to help Erica's family.