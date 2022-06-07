×
Watch Live: GOP Corporation Commission Debate
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Breaking News: Authorities Respond To Chase Connected To Stolen Car In Mayes County
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 12:35 pm
By:
Stephen Nehrenz
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Tuesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Top Headlines
District Attorney Investigating Stitt Campaign Ad After Lawmakers Complain Of Ethics Violations
Barry Mangold
The Oklahoma County District Attorney said Tuesday he will honor the request of a bipartisan group of lawmakers to investigate a campaign advertisement by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Johnson Park In Tulsa To Receive $3 Million In Improvements
News On 6
Johnson Park at 61st and Riverside is getting a $3 million makeover thanks to the "improve our Tulsa" sales tax package.
Watch: Oklahoma City Thunder Hosts Basketball Camp In Tulsa
Meredith McCown
The Oklahoma City Thunder hosted a basketball camp on Tuesday in Tulsa.
City Of Tulsa Recruiting Volunteers To Take Down Illegal Signs By Roadways
Jonathan Cooper
As more and more temporary signs pop up across Tulsa, the city is cracking down on illegal placements.
Tulsa Fire Cadets Test Training With Live-Fire Drills
Kaitlyn Deggs
Tulsa Fire cadets are putting their training to the test this week with live-fire drills.
Practical Ways To Deal With Tragic Events
News On 6
Dr. Stevan Lahr with Family and Children's Service joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about some practical ways of dealing with tragedy after events like those in Uvalde and Tulsa.
View More Stories